UPDATE 1-U.S. says hopes Iraq, Exxon can resolve dispute

* U.S. wants Iraqi oil industry to move forward

* Says had pointed out risks to deals with the KRG (Adds quotes, background)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23 The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday it hopes Iraq and Exxon-Mobil Corp. (XOM.N) will resolve their dispute in a way that will not undercut the future development of Iraq's oil resources.

Exxon is the first major oil company to sign an oil exploration agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in north Iraq, which is locked in a feud with the Arab-dominated central government over territory and oil rights.

A top Iraqi official said Tuesday that Baghdad may impose sanctions on Exxon before the end of the year because of its deal with the KRG.

"The continued rapid development of Iraq's oil sector is in everyone's interest and we look to the government of Iraq and Exxon-Mobil to resolve this issue in a way that will not impede future progress in this critical sector," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a written response to a question asked at her briefing on Tuesday.

The State Department has said that it warned Exxon, and all major U.S. oil companies with whom it has had contacts, that there were significant risks to signing deals with the KRG before Iraqs passed a national oil law.

The oil legislation, which has been under discussion for years, would decide such vital issues such as the role of federal and regional authorities in regulating oil and gas development and how to share energy sector revenues.

The department said that it typically consults with U.S. companies doing business overseas but it declined to get into the details of its contacts with Exxon.

"We have always advised and continue to advise all oil companies, including Exxon-Mobil, that they incur significant political and legal risks by signing any contracts with the Kurdistan Regional Government before national agreement is reached on the legal framework for the hydrocarbon sector," Nuland added.

"We have been clear on this issue but, at the end of the day, U.S. companies make their own market-based decisions," she added. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Philip Barbara)