2013年 11月 2日

Obama tells Iraqi leader U.S. wants 'inclusive' Iraq

WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama told visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Friday that the United States wants an inclusive, prosperous Iraq free of violence.

After their private talks in the White House Oval Office, the president told reporters the United States wants Iraq to pass a law on elections so Iraqis can discuss their differences politically instead of resorting to violence.

In response, Maliki said he wants elections scheduled for next year to be held on time and that he is in total agreement with Obama on the need for a peaceful solution in Iraq, where an estimated 7,000 civilians have been killed this year.

Obama said he and Maliki discussed how to push back against al Qaeda's operation in Iraq.
