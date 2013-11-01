Obama tells Iraqi leader U.S. wants 'inclusive' Iraq

WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama told
visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Friday that the
United States wants an inclusive, prosperous Iraq free of
violence.
After their private talks in the White House Oval Office,
the president told reporters the United States wants Iraq to
pass a law on elections so Iraqis can discuss their differences
politically instead of resorting to violence.
In response, Maliki said he wants elections scheduled for
next year to be held on time and that he is in total agreement
with Obama on the need for a peaceful solution in Iraq, where an
estimated 7,000 civilians have been killed this year.
Obama said he and Maliki discussed how to push back against
al Qaeda's operation in Iraq.