UPDATE 1-Obama tells Iraqi leader that U.S. wants 'inclusive' Iraq

By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON Nov 1 President Barack Obama pressed
Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki on Friday to build a more
inclusive democracy in his country and said the United States
would cooperate with Iraq as it tries to push back a resurgent
al Qaeda.
As Iraq experiences a rising spiral of sectarian violence
two years after U.S. troops departed following eight years of
war, Maliki came to Washington seeking U.S. help to counter a
Sunni insurgency revived in part by Syria's civil war next door.
Obama, in White House Oval Office remarks with Maliki at his
side, made no mention of supplying the U.S.-made Apache
helicopters the Iraqis are seeking from the United States.
A statement issued by the two governments said both
delegations agreed that Iraqi forces urgently needed additional
equipment to conduct operations in remote areas where militant
camps are located. But it did not specifically cite military
aid.
"We had a lot of discussion about how we can work together
to push back against that terrorist organization that operates
not only in Iraq but also poses a threat to the entire region
and to the United States," Obama said.
He focused most of his remarks on the need for Iraq to take
more steps toward an inclusive democracy, such as by approving
an election law and holding free and fair elections next year,
"so people can resolve differences through politics instead of
violence."
Maliki is seeking increased military aid such as the Apache
helicopters to suppress sectarian violence, but faces
opposition on that front from some U.S. lawmakers.
Six influential senators on Thursday took a hard line
against Maliki, saying his mismanagement of Iraqi politics was
contributing to the surge of violence in which 7,000 civilians
have been killed this year.
Maliki, a Shi'ite Muslim, has been widely criticized in Iraq
and in Washington for failing to give Iraq's Sunnis, Kurds and
other minorities a greater role in the country's central
government.
The joint U.S.-Iraqi statement noted the Iraqis stressed a
desire to purchase U.S. equipment and confirmed its commitment
to ensure strict compliance with U.S. laws and regulations on
the use of such equipment.
Maliki, speaking through an interpreter, said he and Obama
talked about how to counter terrorism and that he wanted to
strengthen democracy in Iraq.
"We also want to have the mechanism of democracy such as
elections, and we want to hold the elections on time, and the
government is committed to do so," he said. "Democracy needs to
be strong, and we are going to strengthen it because it only
will allow us to fight terrorism."
The two leaders also agreed on the need for a peaceful
resolution to Syria's civil war and to Iran's nuclear ambitions.