After delays, Iraq expects U.S. F-16s to be delivered in summer

WASHINGTON, April 13 After delays caused by the
war with Islamic State, Iraq hopes to take first deliveries of
its F-16 fighter jets from the United States this summer, a
senior Iraqi official said.
The disclosure came ahead of a visit by Iraq's Prime
Minister Haidar al-Abadi, who was scheduled to meet with
President Barack Obama in Washington on Tuesday.
The Iraqi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
described the transfer as an important development for Iraq's
armed forces and cited a July-August timeframe. The precise
timeline for individual deliveries was unclear.
The Pentagon had no immediate comment.
Baghdad ordered 36 of the $65 million Lockheed Martin Corp
planes, but initial deliveries to Balad air base north
of Baghdad last year were delayed because of security concerns
after Islamic State militants overran large areas of Iraq.
Iraqi pilots have been training in the United States with
the 162nd Wing Arizona Air National Guard at Tucson
International Airport.
Abadi is facing a cash crunch thanks to a plunge in oil
prices that is ravaging Iraq's state finances, and is eager to
receive high-end weaponry to bolster the fight against Islamic
State, which he is fighting with American support.
During his visit he intends to seek Obama's help to acquire
billions of dollars in drones and other U.S. arms, but will seek
to defer payments for purchases.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Phil Stewart; Editing by
David Storey and Grant McCool)