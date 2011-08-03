U.S. judge: KBR Iraq false claim lawsuit can proceed

* More than $100 million sought by U.S. government
* Unjust enrichment, payment-by-mistake claims dismissed
* Case can proceed to discovery of evidence
By James Vicini
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 A federal judge on Wednesday
rejected military contractor KBR Inc's (KBR.N) request to
dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit seeking to recover more than
$100 million for alleged false claims over private security in
Iraq.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled the false claims
and breach-of-contract claims could proceed, but he dismissed
the unjust enrichment and payment-by-mistake counts in the
lawsuit.
The lawsuit, filed in April 2010, claimed Houston-based KBR
knowingly included impermissible costs for private armed
security in billings to the U.S. Army covering the 2003-2006
time period, the Justice Department has said.
KBR has been the U.S. military's largest private contractor
in Iraq and Afghanistan. It has been criticized for cost
overruns in Iraq where the United States in 2003 led an
international coalition to oust Saddam Hussein.
The company has said it had to hire private security
because the government failed to protect its employees, and
said it believed the government filed the lawsuit to avoid
reimbursing it for security costs.
The contract at issue provided for logistical support, such
as food services, transportation, laundry and mail, for
military operations in Iraq. The lawsuit involved the company
and 33 KBR subcontractors.
The lawsuit said KBR violated the contract by failing to
obtain Army authorization for arming subcontractors and by
allowing the use of private security contractors who were not
registered with the Iraqi Ministry of the Interior.
KBR had moved to dismiss the entire lawsuit, citing a lack
of clarity in its contract and the daunting security conditions
in Iraq.
Lamberth said in his 26-page ruling that the case will now
proceed to the discovery of evidence.
He said the parties will seek to clarify which provisions
of the "contract, if any, prohibit expenses for private
security contractors in Iraq; the materiality of those
provisions to payment for KBR's claims; and the extent of KBR's
knowledge about the legality of the claims it submitted."
(Editing by Maureen Bavdek)