U.S. judge: KBR Iraq false claim lawsuit can proceed

* More than $100 million sought by U.S. government

* Unjust enrichment, payment-by-mistake claims dismissed

* Case can proceed to discovery of evidence

By James Vicini

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 A federal judge on Wednesday rejected military contractor KBR Inc's (KBR.N) request to dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit seeking to recover more than $100 million for alleged false claims over private security in Iraq.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ruled the false claims and breach-of-contract claims could proceed, but he dismissed the unjust enrichment and payment-by-mistake counts in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2010, claimed Houston-based KBR knowingly included impermissible costs for private armed security in billings to the U.S. Army covering the 2003-2006 time period, the Justice Department has said.

KBR has been the U.S. military's largest private contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan. It has been criticized for cost overruns in Iraq where the United States in 2003 led an international coalition to oust Saddam Hussein.

The company has said it had to hire private security because the government failed to protect its employees, and said it believed the government filed the lawsuit to avoid reimbursing it for security costs.

The contract at issue provided for logistical support, such as food services, transportation, laundry and mail, for military operations in Iraq. The lawsuit involved the company and 33 KBR subcontractors.

The lawsuit said KBR violated the contract by failing to obtain Army authorization for arming subcontractors and by allowing the use of private security contractors who were not registered with the Iraqi Ministry of the Interior.

KBR had moved to dismiss the entire lawsuit, citing a lack of clarity in its contract and the daunting security conditions in Iraq.

Lamberth said in his 26-page ruling that the case will now proceed to the discovery of evidence.

He said the parties will seek to clarify which provisions of the "contract, if any, prohibit expenses for private security contractors in Iraq; the materiality of those provisions to payment for KBR's claims; and the extent of KBR's knowledge about the legality of the claims it submitted." (Editing by Maureen Bavdek)