U.S approves $800 million sale of Hellfire missiles to Iraq

WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. State Department has
approved the sale of 5,000 Hellfire missiles to Iraq worth $800
million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Lawmakers have 30 days to block the sale, although such
action is rare. The prime contractor on the deal would be
Lockheed Martin Corp.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees
foreign arms sales, told lawmakers the government of Iraq had
asked to buy 5,000 of the air-to-ground missiles and 10 training
missiles.
The missiles would contribute to the United States' national
security and "improve the Iraq Security Forces' capability to
support ongoing combat operations," the agency said in a notice
to lawmakers posted on its website.
It said the deal would improve the Iraqi security forces'
ability to fight Islamic State militants, who swept through a
third of Iraq in 2014 to seize Mosul, the largest city in the
north, and reach the vicinity of Baghdad.
A U.S.-led coalition spokesman recently said territory
controlled by Islamic State militants had shrunk 40 percent from
its maximum expansion in Iraq.
