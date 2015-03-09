IRS lifts 'pause' on rulings for energy partnerships

HOUSTON, March 9 The Internal Revenue Service
has lifted its temporary "pause" on rulings about what
businesses qualify for tax-free inclusion in energy master
limited partnerships (MLPs), after about a year of study that
held up some transactions.
The suspension of the so-called private letter rulings was
part a review by the IRS and the U.S. Department of Treasury,
driven in part by how widely and often the partnerships were
being used in an evolving industry.
MLPs have soared in popularity with energy companies in
recent years. The partnerships pay no taxes, offering companies
a means to lower their cost of capital. Investors also like them
for the fat dividends they pay. There are about 130 publicly
traded partnerships, mostly related to energy and pipelines or
other infrastructure.
"We know taxpayers have been patiently waiting for private
letter rulings before proceeding with their transactions," the
IRS said in a statement late on Friday. "During the pause, we
have spent significant time studying the issues and have worked
with engineers in (Large Business and International) to develop
workable standards to guide our ruling practice."
The pause snared companies' plans to form MLPs with their
assets. In one example, U.S. exploration and production company
SandRidge Energy Inc said last April that its letter
asking the IRS whether its water disposal business would qualify
as tax-free for inclusion in an MLP was snared in the pause.
The ruling process resumed on Friday, and the IRS will issue
proposed regulations in the near futures, it said.
The National Association of Publicly Traded Partnerships
said on Friday that its members are "very pleased that the long
wait for rulings to resume is over."
Tax payers ask the IRS for private letter rulings to see how
tax laws apply to them.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew
Hay)