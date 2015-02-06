版本:
U.S. State Dept says can not confirm reports hostage killed in Syria

WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. State Department on Friday said it could not confirm reports that a female American hostage had been killed in a recent air strike conducted in Syria.

Spokeswoman Marie Harf said the State Department has acknowledged that some Americans are being held abroad, including by the Islamic State. But she said she could not provide any additional information.

The Islamic State claimed on Friday that an American female hostage had been killed in an air strike by Jordan, according to jihadist tracking group SITE Intelligence. Reuters could not immediately confirm that report. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
