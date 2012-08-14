版本:
2012年 8月 15日

US does not believe Israel has decided on Iran strike

WASHINGTON Aug 14 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Tuesday he did not believe that Israel had made a decision on whether to attack Iran over its nuclear program and added he thought there was still time for a deepening sanctions push. Panetta's comments at a Pentagon briefing follow intensifying debate in Israel on the prospects of going to war with Iran, which could easily drag the United States into any conflict.

