U.S. budget caps could complicate Israel's missile funding request

WASHINGTON, March 3 Mandatory caps due to resume
this year for the U.S. defense budget could complicate Congress'
ability to honor Israel's request for $317 million in extra
funding for missile defense programs on top of $158 million
already requested by the White House.
U.S. lawmakers continue to strongly support Israel, but
congressional aides said Israel's push for over $475 million in
U.S. funding for missile defense programs in fiscal 2016 could
run into trouble if Congress does not ease or rescind budget
caps on the overall level of the U.S. defense budget.
"We've been very generous with the Israelis ... but the
first step is to see where we are on the budget resolution.
Anything else is putting the cart before the horse," said one
aide on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee.
A second aide cited "frustration" about the size of the
Israeli request given the current budget uncertainty.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter and other U.S. officials have
warned that cutting the Pentagon's proposed 2016 budget by $38
billion to stick to the caps would harm the U.S. military's
ability to respond to crises around the world.
It remains unclear if deficit hawks in the
Republican-controlled Congress will agree to lift the budget
caps.
Israeli officials last week asked lawmakers for $41.2
million for the short-range Iron Dome rocket interceptor, which
has already received over $1.2 billion in U.S. funding, and $268
million for further development of the longer-range David's
Sling and Arrow 3 missile defense programs.
They also requested $165 million for initial procurement of
both systems, said two aides familiar with the request.
The House committee aide said the procurement request would
require a new U.S.-Israeli bilateral agreement allowing
co-production of the new weapons systems by U.S. and Israeli
firms.
"This can't just be a blank check to the Israelis," the aide
said.
Raytheon Co is working with Israel's Rafael Advanced
Defense Systems Ltd on the Iron Dome and David's Sling programs.
The Arrow program is jointly developed by Boeing Co and Israel
Aerospace Industries (IAI).
Riki Ellison, founder of the nonprofit Missile Defense
Advocacy Alliance, said Congress was likely to approve the
request, if the budget caps are lifted, but the funds would be
taken from other programs, including Lockheed Martin Corp's
Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) program.
John Isaacs, senior fellow at the Center for Arms Control
and Non-Proliferation, said one possibility would be for
Congress to include the Israeli programs in a supplemental
request for war funding, or "overseas contingency operations."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)