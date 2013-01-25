版本:
2013年 1月 26日 星期六 07:27 BJT

J&J shops feminine products business - WSJ

NEW YORK Jan 25 Johnson & Johnson is shopping a business that makes women's products such as Stayfree and Carefree pads, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the process.

J&J is looking to sell the unit as it eliminates businesses that are not aligned with its growth priorities, the Journal said.

The feminine products business, which also makes K-Y lubricant, could appeal to a private equity buyer, one of the people told the Journal.

A J&J spokesman could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

New Brunswick, N.J.-based J&J has been going through a transition under its new Chief Executive, Alex Gorsky. It is launching new prescription drugs while battling manufacturing problems in its consumer business and shedding some products.

J&J's women's health unit had about $1.6 billion in global sales, down 9 percent from the 2011 period.
