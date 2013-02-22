UPDATE 2-U.S., Japan agree on approach to Trans-Pacific Partnership talks

* Countries reaffirm "all goods" subject to negotiation
* Statement acknowledges Japan's "sensitivities" in
agriculture
* Senior U.S. Democrat calls joint statement "worrisome"
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The United States and Japan
on Friday agreed on language aimed at giving Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe political cover to bring the world's
third-largest economy into negotiations on a U.S.-led free trade
agreement in the Asia Pacific region.
In a carefully worded statement following Abe's meeting with
President Barack Obama, the two countries reaffirmed that "all
goods would subject to negotiation" if Japan joins the talks
with the United States and 10 other countries.
At the same time, the statement leaves open a possible
outcome to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, talks where
the Japan could still protect its rice sector and the United
States could keep duties on Japanese autos.
"Recognizing that both countries have bilateral trade
sensitivities, such as certain agricultural products for Japan
and certain manufactured products for the United States, the two
governments confirm that, as the final outcome will be
determined during the negotiations, it is not required to make a
prior commitment to unilaterally eliminate all tariffs upon
joining the TPP negotiations," the statement said.
Jeffrey Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics, called the joint statement "a big
step forward" in the process of determining whether Japan will
join TPP talks, which members hope to finish this year.
"The United States and Japan agreed that the deal has to be
comprehensive, but you don't commit to the final terms before
you even get into the negotiations," Schott said.
But Representative Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the
powerful House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee,
called the statement "worrisome" and warned any agreement that
includes Japan would not pass Congress unless it truly pries
open that country's farm and automotive markets.
Abe, who is on his first trip to Washington since taking
office in December, has vowed to revive Japan's economy with an
expansive monetary policy, big spending and structural reform.
Joining the TPP talks could help with the third task by
exposing Japanese companies and farmers to more competition.
But Japanese rice and other farmers who have long enjoyed
high tariff protections are opposed to Tokyo entering the talks,
and Abe curried their favor during his campaign last year by
promising not to unilaterally agree to eliminate tariffs on
certain sensitive products.
The current TPP members - United States, Canada, Mexico,
Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Singapore, Malaysia,
Vietnam and Brunei - have pledged to negotiate an agreement that
eliminates tariffs in as many areas as possible.
To accomplish that goal they have agreed not to exclude any
sectors or products from the negotiations.
That stance also worries Ford Motor Co and the United
Auto Workers, which have pressured the Obama administration not
to allow Japan into the talks until Tokyo makes reforms to open
its market to more auto imports.
Although Japan already has no auto tariffs, Ford and the UAW
argue that the country relies on regulatory and other non-tariff
barriers to keep out auto imports.
The U.S.-Japan joint statement said the two governments
would continue their discussions on the possibility of Japan
joining the TPP talks.
"While progress has been made in these consultations, more
work remains to be done," in areas such as autos and insurance,
the joint statement said.
A final decision to allow Japan into the negotiations would
have to be made by all the current TPP members.
Additionally, the White House would have to give Congress 90
days notice before starting talks with Japan.