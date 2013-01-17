UPDATE 1-Automakers urge US fight Japan's actions to weaken yen

* Sharp fall in yen pressuring U.S. automakers, group says
* Group says weaker yen will cost jobs in the United States
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 U.S. auto manufacturers on
Thursday urged the Obama administration to fight Japanese
efforts to revive their economy by weakening the yen to boost
exports, saying the practice would hurt the U.S. jobs market.
Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy
Council, put Japan's actions in a harsh light in an interview
with Reuters. He said Japan was engaging in "currency
manipulation," which he said "makes it more difficult to create
jobs in the United States."
"The Japanese yen has moved 13 percentage points in a very
quick period of time," more than the profit margin on many small
cars, he said.
"Certainly the product can be made in other places. But
obviously our desire is to create that product in the United
States and export it around the world," Blunt said.
His group represents the Detroit Three U.S. automakers,
General Motors, Ford and Chrysler, which is
controlled by Italian automaker Fiat.
"We urge the Obama Administration to make it clear to Japan
that such policies are unacceptable and will be met by
reciprocal measures," Blunt said in a statement.
The U.S. Treasury Department, by mid-afternoon, had not
responded to a request for comment on the automakers plea.
"ABENOMICS"
Japan is stuck in its fourth recession since 2000, and its
export-reliant economy is suffering from a strong yen.
New Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, eager to get Japan
growing again, has complained about the value of the yen and put
pressure on the Bank of Japan to further ease monetary policy,
by doubling its annual inflation target to 2 percent.
The yen plummeted in trading against the dollar on Thursday
as investors bet that the Bank of Japan will soon embark on
aggressive policy easing.
But while quantitative easing by the Bank of Japa n "may have
an effect on the exchange rate, it is not the same as outright
currency intervention," Mi reya Solis, an expert in Japan's
foreign economic policies at the Bro okings In stitution, sai d.
"Moreover, the U.S. would be hard pressed to criticize Japan
as the Fed has also resorted to quantitative easing to avoid
deflationary pressures," she added.
Forecasts of aggressive action by the Bank of Japan to
weaken the yen have driven the dollar sharply higher in recent
months, with the greenback gaining nearly 11.3 percent in the
fourth quarter of 2012 and 3.6 percent so far this year.
The United States has long had an auto and auto parts trade
deficit with Japan, totaling more than $50 billion in 2012.
A weaker yen would make Japanese auto exports even more
competitive in the United States. However, Japanese
manufacturers also make many cars in the United States, which
they argue lessens the impact of any currency swing.
Slightly more than 90 percent of Honda and Acura
vehicles sold in the United States were produced in North
America, according to the company.
Last month, Honda announced its exports from the United
States had reached 1 million autos, and it expected to export
more cars from North America within two years than it imports
from Japan.
Blunt argued that U.S. monetary policy is not aimed at
deliberately devaluing the dollar, but that Japanese government
statements make clear Tokyo's plan is to weaken the yen.
That allows that Japanese auto industry to maintain its
"tremendous over capacity" and avoid the painful restructuring
the U.S. auto sector has made, Blunt said.