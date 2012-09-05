版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 00:22 BJT

Japan moves on U.S. beef encouraging - U.S. senator

WASHINGTON, Sept 5 A top U.S. senator on Wednesday expressed hope Japan would ease longstanding restrictions on imports of U.S. beef, after a Japanese government panel recommended that action.

"I am encouraged by the steps taken today by the Japanese government," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus said in a statement. "We're headed in the right direction."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐