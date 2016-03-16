Japan to import U.S. crude in May, 2nd cargo since export ban lifted -sources

Chile launches tap of local bond at 3.80%
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
HOUSTON/TOKYO, March 16 Japan will receive a U.S. crude cargo in May, the country's second purchase from the United States since Washington lifted a four-decade ban on crude exports, industry sources said on Wednesday.
Phillips 66 has sold a Panamax-sized cargo likely to Japanese refiner TonenGeneral for delivery in May, the sources said.
Phillips 66 could not be immediately reached for comment. A TonenGeneral spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in HOUSTON, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)
* Navient corp - "allegations of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing