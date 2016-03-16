UPDATE 1-Japan to import US crude in May, 2nd cargo since export ban lifted -sources

* Phillips 66 actively offering U.S. crude in Asia
* Likely sold cargo to TonenGeneral for May arrival
(Adds Phillips 66 actively offering U.S. crude to Asia, other
details)
By Liz Hampton and Osamu Tsukimori
HOUSTON/TOKYO, March 16 Japan will receive a
U.S. crude cargo in May, its second such purchase from the
United States since Washington lifted a four-decade ban on crude
exports, industry sources said on Wednesday.
This will follow the arrival in April of Japan's first crude
cargo from the United States, bought by Cosmo Oil Co earlier
this year, indicating a growing willingness among Asian refiners
to experiment with new grades as they seek to diversify their
feedstock sources away from the Middle East.
The May shipment will be from Phillips 66, said the
sources, who did not want to be named as they were not
authorised to speak to media. Phillips 66 has sold a
Panamax-sized cargo likely to Japan's TonenGeneral,
they added.
The U.S. firm could not be reached for a comment, while a
spokesman for the Japanese refiner declined to comment.
Japan usually gets more than 80 percent of its crude from
the Middle East. But Cosmo and TonenGeneral, which have bought
U.S. condensate previously, are among the more adventurous Asian
buyers who are willing to experiment with new grades.
Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp has also bought U.S.
crude, to be loaded from a Gulf Coast port in March.
ACTIVE SELLER
To meet this rising demand, Phillips 66 has been actively
marketing U.S. crude to Asian buyers since Washington lifted the
export ban, joining a string of trading houses who are taking
advantage of the relatively new arbitrage.
However, the U.S. crude's economics or whether it is more
competitively priced than oil from the Middle East can only be
determined after it is processed at refineries, one source said.
Phillips 66 has likely shipped out its first U.S. crude
cargo, which is set to arrive into Singapore next month,
shipping data on Thomson Reuters Eikon showed.
Phillips 66 has also been planning to co-load U.S. crude
with Colombian grade Castilla for Asia, although it is unclear
if it has found any buyers for such a cargo, a Singapore-based
trader said.
In addition to U.S. crude, Phillips 66 has been marketing
Black Hawk condensate and it also regularly sells heavy naphtha
from the United States to Asia, traders said.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in HOUSTON, Catherine Ngai in NEW
YORK, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Himani Sarkar)