U.S. tentatively approves four carriers for daytime flights to Haneda airport

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WASHINGTON, July 20 U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Wednesday he is tentatively approving daytime flights to Japan's Haneda Airport from the United States for American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines Inc, and United Airlines Inc.
The proposed U.S. cities are Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Francisco, and Minneapolis and are scheduled to start as early this fall after the public has a chance to comment on the decision. Prior to an agreement between the United States and Japan announced in February, U.S. carriers could only fly to Haneda airport near Tokyo at night. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.