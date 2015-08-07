U.S. okays $1.5 bln sale of Lockheed Aegis combat system to Japan

WASHINGTON Aug 7 The U.S. State Department has
approved the likely sale to Japan of two Lockheed Martin Corp
Aegis combat systems valued at $1.5 billion, a deal
aimed at boosting Japan's defenses against a ballistic missile
attack, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which
oversees foreign arms sales, said the Aegis combat systems and
associated equipment would be installed on two new Japanese
guided missile destroyers, or DDGs, expanding Japan's ability to
carry out joint military missions with the U.S. Navy.
"The addition of two new Aegis DDGs to Japan's fleet will
afford more flexibility and capability to counter regional
threats and continue to enhance stability in the region," DSCA
said in a notification to U.S. lawmakers that was dated Aug. 4,
and released today.
The proposed sale, which is likely to be approved by
Congress, will complete Japan's goal of acquiring eight ships
capable of ballistic missile defense, DSCA said.
The agency said the proposed sale underscored Washington's
commitment to help Japan develop and maintain a strong and ready
self-defense capability.
Lockheed would be the primary contractor for the Aegis
weapons system, which integrate radars, computers, software,
displays, weapons launchers and weapons to defend against a
range of surface, aerial and underwater threats.
DSCA said Japanese industry had asked to work with U.S.
industry as sub-contractors for selected components and
software, including sonar systems to be built by NEC Corp
, Aegis display software by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and display hardware to be built by Fujitsu.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Andrew Hay)