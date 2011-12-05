US panel votes to lift duties on some Japan steel

WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. International Trade
Commission voted on Monday to revoke anti-dumping duties on
some steel products from Japan and Italy, but kept them in
place for South Korea, Indonesia and India.
Kaoru Okamoto, chairman of the Japan Steel Information
Center, said Japanese producers hope the panel's 4-2 vote to
lift duties on cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate from
Japan will be the first of many to come.
"The Japanese steel industry hopes that the stance
exemplified by this decision will be maintained in future
sunset reviews and that existing antidumping measures on
Japanese steel products, many of which have been in place for
many years, will be revoked as soon as possible," he said.
U.S. steel companies have aggressively used U.S. trade
remedy laws over the years to stop imports of foreign steel
they say are unfairly priced or subsidized.
If the Commerce Department and the ITC find proof of unfair
trade practices that are hurting U.S. producers or threatening
them with injury, duties are imposed.
But global trade rules require the United States and other
members to review anti-dumping or countervailing duty orders
every five years to determine if they are still needed.