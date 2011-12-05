UPDATE 1-US panel votes to lift duties on some Japan steel

WASHINGTON Dec 5 The U.S. International Trade
Commission voted on Monday to revoke 10-year-old anti-dumping
duties on some steel products from Japan and Italy, but kept
them in place for South Korea, Indonesia and India.
Kaoru Okamoto, chairman of the Japan Steel Information
Center, said Japanese producers hope the panel's 4-2 vote to
lift double-digit duties on cut-to-length carbon-quality steel
plate from Japan will be the first of many to come.
"The Japanese steel industry hopes that the stance
exemplified by this decision will be maintained in future
sunset reviews and that existing antidumping measures on
Japanese steel products, many of which have been in place for
many years, will be revoked as soon as possible," he said.
U.S. steel companies filed a spate of anti-dumping and
countervailing duty cases in the late 1990s after the Asian
financial crisis caused demand to collapse in the region and
exports to the United States to surge.
The thick plate steel at issue is used in shipbuilding and
other heavy-duty applications like offshore oil drilling
platforms, said Chris Woods, an attorney for Japanese industry
with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Japanese steel mills made the case to the International
Trade Commission that their primary customers are in Asia,
where the shipbuilding industry is concentrated, Woods said.
If the Commerce Department and the International Trade
Commission find proof of unfair trade practices that are
hurting U.S. producers or threatening them with injury, duties
are imposed.
But global trade rules require the United States and other
members to review anti-dumping or countervailing duty orders
every five years to determine if they are still needed.