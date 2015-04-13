Obama seeks Japan tax treaty action, despite Paul opposition

| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 President Barack Obama on
Monday urged the U.S. Senate to take action on a tax treaty with
Japan, despite Senator Rand Paul's long-standing refusal to
allow any Senate action on tax agreements with other countries.
The White House appeal came just two weeks ahead of an
official U.S. visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japan
is one of the United States' biggest trading partners.
Paul, who announced last week he is seeking the Republican
nomination for president in 2016, has blocked every new tax
treaty or treaty update since joining the Senate in 2010.
His opposition centers on concerns that foreign governments
could too easily access Americans' personal tax information
under information-sharing protocols in such treaties.
Before Paul's election, tax treaties were routinely approved
by the Senate. The United States has tax treaties with more than
60 countries, ranging from China to Kyrgyzstan. Their main
purpose is to prevent double-taxation of corporate profits.
Ratifying the Japan treaty will serve U.S. interests as it
reflects the importance of strong economic relations between the
two countries, an administration official said.
The White House has proposed updating the existing tax
agreement between the United States and Japan, last revised in
2003, to expand information-sharing between the two national tax
authorities and to mandate arbitration in cases U.S. and
Japanese authorities have been unable to resolve.
In a letter to the Senate, Obama said the pact was
negotiated to bring U.S.-Japan tax treaty relations into closer
conformity with current U.S. policy.
Paul was unavailable to comment on the letter.
Major U.S. businesses, including IBM Corp and Fluor
Corp, have lobbied the Senate for action on tax
treaties, according to Senate lobbying disclosure documents.
Tax treaties with Spain, Luxembourg, Poland, Switzerland,
Chile and Hungary also await confirmation.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Dan
Grebler)