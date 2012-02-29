US decision on trade talks in Japan's hand-Kirk

WASHINGTON Feb 29 U.S. Trade
Representative Ron Kirk to assure lawmakers on Wednesday that
the United States would not sign off on Japan's entry into
trans-Pacific trade talks until it is confident Tokyo is ready
to meet high U.S. goals for the pact.
"We've been very honest (in talks with the Japanese) that
they have to meet those standards," Kirk told the House of
Representatives Ways and Means Committee at hearing on the Obama
administration's trade agenda. "Frankly, it's in Japan's hand to
demonstrate their willingness to address these issues."
Japan, the world's third-largest economy, announced its
interest last year in joining negotiations with the United
States, Australia, Vietnam and six other countries in the Asia
Pacific region on the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, known as
TPP.
That has raised concern among Detroit-based automakers
Ford, Chrylser and General Motors, who oppose Japan's entry
because believe Tokyo is not prepared to tear down "non-tariff
barriers" that they blame for low U.S. auto sales.
Other U.S. farm and business groups have welcomed Japan's
potential participation, but worry Tokyo may not really be
willing to open its market and could drag out the negotiations
for years.
A free trade pact with Japan could require the United States
to phase out its remaining low tariffs on Japanese automobiles
as well as a 25 percent tariff on pickup trucks. Japan already
has a zero percent tariff on U.S. cars, but imports few cars
from the United States or other foreign automakers.
The nine countries currently negotiating the TPP are
beginning a new round of negotiations in Melbourne in coming
days and have a goal of reaching an final agreement by the end
of this year.
Kirk gave no timetable for a decision on Japan's entry or
for a decision on Canada and Mexico, which have also applied to
join the talks.