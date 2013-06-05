UPDATE 1-Alabama's bankrupt Jefferson Co. aims to sell $1.89 bln debt

* County says reorganization needs quick court action
* Bankruptcy-exit plan needs to be filed by July 1
* Talks still underway with some creditors
By Verna Gates and Melinda Dickinson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 5 Alabama's bankrupt
Jefferson County aims to sell $1.89 billion of municipal debt in
late 2013 as part of a bankruptcy-exit plan that will hand
historic losses to Wall Street banks and other investors, a
lawyer for the county said on Wednesday.
"The buying should start December 2013," Kenneth Klee, a
bankruptcy lawyer for the county, told Reuters after a
bankruptcy court hearing in Birmingham, Alabama.
"A lot of people out there have money to invest and
Jefferson County is going forward with a plan," Klee said of the
offerings that were part of a tentative deal reached Tuesday by
the county and creditors JPMorgan Chase, hedge funds and bond
insurers.
Under the deal, which will be part of a reorganization plan
that must be okayed by a federal judge and in a vote by
creditors, the county is refinancing the $1.89 billion that will
be paid back to creditors in America's largest municipal
bankruptcy.
The repayments come after "haircuts", or reductions in
claims and bond debts, of a scope unseen in America's municipal
bond market since the 1930s. JPMorgan, which struck a $732
million settlement in 2009 related to Jefferson County's debt,
on Tuesday agreed to give up about $842 million of the $1.218
billion of Jefferson County sewer debt it owns.
Klee, the county's lead bankruptcy lawyer, told U.S.
Bankruptcy Court Judge Thomas Bennett during the hearing that
Tuesday's agreements were tentative and relied on the county
filing a plan of adjustment by July 1, as well as final approval
of the plan by the judge by December 20.
Bennett said he would try to work to that schedule.
With Tuesday's agreements, Alabama's most populous county
has negotiated deals in place that cover about 80 percent of the
defaulted $3.1 billion of sewer-system debt that was a key
driver of it's November 2011 bankruptcy filing.
Klee said the county was still talking with some creditors,
including some banks holding about $138 million of warrants. In
addition, Klee said, owners of some $534.1 million of debt were
so far unknown.
"The parties are committed to going forward in a plan of
reorganization," Klee said.