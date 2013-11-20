版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 07:11 BJT

Boston-bound JetBlue flight diverted after evacuation slide opens

MIAMI Nov 20 A JetBlue flight traveling from Fort Myers, Florida to Boston, was diverted to Orlando on Wednesday after an evacuation slide partially opened inside the plane, an airline spokesman said.

JetBlue Airways Spokesman Anders Lindstrom said no major injuries were reported on flight 1266, which departed Ft. Myers carrying 77 passengers and crew members.

The plane landed safely at the Orlando International Airport at 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT), said Carolyn Fennell, an airport spokewoman.

It was not immediately clear what caused the evacuation slide to deploy, Lindstrom added.
