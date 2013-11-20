Boston-bound JetBlue flight diverted after evacuation slide opens

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
MIAMI Nov 20 A JetBlue flight traveling from Fort Myers, Florida to Boston, was diverted to Orlando on Wednesday after an evacuation slide partially opened inside the plane, an airline spokesman said.
JetBlue Airways Spokesman Anders Lindstrom said no major injuries were reported on flight 1266, which departed Ft. Myers carrying 77 passengers and crew members.
The plane landed safely at the Orlando International Airport at 3:41 p.m. EST (2041 GMT), said Carolyn Fennell, an airport spokewoman.
It was not immediately clear what caused the evacuation slide to deploy, Lindstrom added.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million