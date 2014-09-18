版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 19日 星期五 02:00 BJT

JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at California airport

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 A JetBlue flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Long Beach, California, on Thursday because of a problem with one of its engines, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

Passengers were evacuated from JetBlue Flight 1416 using emergency slides following the incident at 9:30 a.m. PDT, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told Reuters.

Gregor said he had no information about any injuries to passengers or crew. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐