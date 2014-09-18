JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at California airport

BRIEF-China Commercial Credit files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln
* China Commercial Credit Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2plYM6w) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 A JetBlue flight made an emergency landing at the airport in Long Beach, California, on Thursday because of a problem with one of its engines, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.
Passengers were evacuated from JetBlue Flight 1416 using emergency slides following the incident at 9:30 a.m. PDT, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor told Reuters.
Gregor said he had no information about any injuries to passengers or crew. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK, April 26 Commission-free trading startup Robinhood has raised $110 million in a round led by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner's investment group DST Global, valuing the company at $1.3 billion.
* MPLX LP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER HAS DECLARED A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.54 PER COMMON UNIT FOR Q1 OF 2017