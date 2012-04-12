版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 13日 星期五 01:36 BJT

JetBlue pilot indicted for interference with flight crew

April 12 A grand jury has indicted a JetBlue pilot and charged him with interference with a flight crew following a mid-air outburst that forced one of the airline's planes to make an emergency landing in Texas last month, court documents showed on Thursday.

Pilot Clayton Osbon, during the flight from New York to Las Vegas, "moved through the aircraft and was disruptive and had to be subdued and forcibly restrained from entering the cockpit," the federal indictment said.

The indictment was filed on Wednesday in the Amarillo division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The JetBlue flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo on March 27. Osbon, 49, was taken into custody at the airport.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐