UPDATE 1-Diverted United flight lands safely in California after burning smell

(Adds time of incident, FAA says emergency was declared by
crew)
LOS ANGELES Jan 29 A United Airlines flight in
which a burning smell was reported aboard the plane was diverted
shortly after takeoff from Los Angeles on Thursday to a smaller
Southern California airport where it landed safely, the airline
said.
United Flight 1181, en route to Washington-Dulles
International Airport in northern Virginia, made an unscheduled
stop at LA/Ontario International Airport with 199 passengers and
seven crew members aboard, according to airline spokeswoman Mary
Ryan.
The Boeing 757, which had taken off from Los Angeles
International Airport, landed safely at Ontario, about 60 miles
(100 km) to the northeast, and a maintenance crew was examining
the aircraft, Ryan said.
She said it was not immediately clear whether the burning
smell was reported in the passenger cabin or the cockpit, or
both. City News Service in Los Angeles reported the diversion
was prompted by a problem that produced smoke in the cockpit.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, Ian
Gregor, said he had no further information except to say the
flight crew had declared an emergency before diverting to
Ontario and landing without incident at 9 a.m. PST (1700 GMT).
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)