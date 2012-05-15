版本:
REFILE-Pentagon puts limits on F-22 jets as safety eyed

WASHINGTON May 15 The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was announcing new safety precautions on its F-22 fighter jets - including limiting the range of flights - after pilots experienced symptoms of oxygen deprivation aboard the advanced stealth aircraft.

Pentagon spokesman George Little said the F-22s, built by built by Lockheed Martin Corp, would only be allowed to fly within a certain proximity of potential landing locations. The Air Force will also expedite installation of an automatic backup oxygen system.

