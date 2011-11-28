How to tap talented students with disabilities

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 28 With unemployment stubbornly
stuck around 9 percent, Molly Kirk knows she's lucky she to
have a job offer in the human resources training program at
Google (GOOG.O) after graduation. Even with her excellent
credentials, the Georgetown senior is quick to thank Lime
Connect, an organization that partners with the world's leading
corporations to offer summer internships to high-potential
students with disabilities.
"Lime Connect helped me come to terms with my disability,
gain confidence and make powerful connections so that I can
achieve outside the classroom," says Kirk, who is severely
hearing-impaired and wears hearing aides.
Believed to be the first organization of its kind, Lime
Connect (think fresh approach to disability), was launched in
2006 to attract, prepare and connect students with often hidden
disabilities such as ADHD, Asperger's Syndrome and dyslexia
from top schools like Princeton, University of Michigan,
University of Pennsylvania and Duke. The program helps students
get internships and, ultimately, careers at top-tier
corporations.
Students in their sophomore year apply online for 20 Lime
Connect Fellowship slots. (The application process is open
December to February at www.limeconnect.com for the 2012
class.) "It is an extremely competitive process," says Susan
Lang, president and CEO of Lime Connect. Of the 125 who applied
in 2010 and 2011, 40 were chosen as finalists and came to New
York City for two days of interviews with corporate partners
for summer internship positions.
In addition to networking experience, fellows get support
on disclosing a disability and asking for accommodations. But
perhaps the most rewarding part of the program is "the
connections with other students with disabilities," Kirk
says.
Lime Connect partners currently include Google, Target
(TGT.N), PepsiCo (PEP.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N). Other companies that have
employed Lime Fellows include Apple (AAPL.O), Cisco (CSCO.O),
McKinsey & Company and Barclays (BARC.L). "There are no special
internships or positions put aside for our candidates," Lang
says. "They compete with everyone else. All they're getting is
the connection," she says. After the internship, many of them
have landed jobs, like Kirk.
The student is not the only one who benefits since
companies get access to talent they might otherwise have
overlooked. Consider the facts: 54 million adults, or 20
percent of the nation's population, has a mental or physical
disability. The employment rate for people with disabilities in
the U.S. was 39.5 percent in 2008, roughly half of that for
people without disabilities.
What about the student population? An estimated 2.5 million
U.S. undergrad and graduate students reported disabilities in
2008 -- or one in 10 students on university campuses
nationwide. That is 130 percent more than the 1.1. million
reported in 1996, according to data compiled by Lime Connect
from government sources.
"Ninety percent of all disabilities on campus are invisible
-- including learning disabilities, ADD, ADHD, medical
conditions and more," Lang says. When a disability is
invisible, the fear of disclosure can be great and these
students are too intimated to go through the regular corporate
recruitment process. "Only about 30 percent actually go through
the event, and the remaining 70 percent are underemployed, go
home to the family business or stay in academia because they
are perceived as safe places," says Lang. What's more, many of
these students have historically shied away from other
disability organizations.
Last summer, six of the 20 Lime fellows worked at Google.
Hiring these students "isn't only the right thing, it is the
smart thing," says Greg Marsh, a university programs manager at
Google who recruits on college campuses. That's because Google
wants a diverse employee population to reflect its user
base.
Companies need to reach their diversity hiring goals and
Lime Connect helps. "Lime Connect is the best way to break the
[disability] stereotype in the workplace," says Tom Wilson, a
former head of global talent sourcing and recruiting at Merrill
Lynch and a Lime Connect board chairman. "When these companies
get exposed to our exceptionally talented men and women who
have already climbed a mountain and overcome something in their
short lives to be successful, they want them on their team," he
says.
