UPDATE 1-US' Geithner sees substantial impact from jobs bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Friday that the Obama administration's
new jobs bill, if passed by Congress, would have a substantial
positive impact on the U.S. economy.
"If Congress were to act on this bill, it would have a
substantial powerful effect on strengthening the economy that
has slowed quite a bit and that would translate into jobs for
hundreds of thousands of American workers at a time when we
need that," Geithner told National Public Radio in a telephone
interview.
Speaking from Marseille, France, where he is participating
in a meeting of the Group of Seven finance ministers, Geithner
also said that the administration did not need an act of
Congress for new initiatives to boost refinancings of federally
supported home mortgages.
Although U.S. mortgage rates are at historically low
levels, many homeowners cannot refinance because their property
values have declined.
Geithner said federal housing regulators have shown support
for more refinancings and more details on how the refinancings
would work would be announced in the next three weeks.
Geithner also said he was confident that the jobs bill
would not increase long-term deficits, because the new tax cut
and spending measures would be linked to long-term budget
savings measures/
