Notion US jobs number rigged "ludicrous": Solis

WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda
Solis, in response to questions from a television anchor casting
doubt on the validity of the latest jobless rate figures, said
the idea it was manipulated is "ludicrous."
"I'm insulted when I hear that, because we have a very
professional civil service organization. These are our best
trained and most skilled individuals," she told CNBC.
"It's really ludicrous to hear that kind of statement."
Former General Electric Co CEO Jack Welch sent a tweet
shortly after the Labor Department reported a sharp decline in
the jobless rate to 7.8 percent saying: "Unbelievable jobs
numbers ..these Chicago guys will do anything..can't debate so
change numbers."