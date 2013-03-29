版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 30日 星期六 03:08 BJT

FDA clears Johnson & Johnson type 2 diabetes drug Invokana

WASHINGTON, March 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it approved Johnson & Johnson's experimental type 2 diabetes drug Invokana to help patients control their blood sugar.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐