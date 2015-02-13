U.S. moving to resupply Jordan's military with munitions-officials

| WASHINGTON/AMMAN
WASHINGTON/AMMAN Feb 13 The United States is
readying plans to resupply Jordan with munitions in the coming
weeks, possibly including precision-guided arms, expediting
support for the kingdom as it expands its role in airstrikes
against the Islamic State (IS), officials say.
The State Department and Pentagon declined comment on any
future moves to assist Jordan with requests for weapons. But
several U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
that planning was well underway to help replenish Jordan's
supplies of ordnance.
U.S. efforts to expedite delivery of munitions and other
weapons follow a vocal appeal from Jordan's King Abdullah to
American lawmakers last week for greater U.S. support.
A source close to the Jordanian government told Reuters the
kingdom believed its supplies of bombs are being stretched too
thin as it expands its role in strikes following the Islamic
State's grisly execution of a Jordanian pilot.
Islamic State's release of a video early this month showing
pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh burnt alive in a cage has triggered a
public backlash in Jordan and sharpened the focus of Arab allies
contributing to the war effort.
Jordan is among a group of Arab countries, which includes
Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, that have
joined U.S. air strikes on IS, which controls large swathes of
Iraq and Syria. The UAE this week said it had resumed its
airstrikes on IS.
The Pentagon estimated that Jordan dropped 72 bombs in the
first wave of its revenge strikes in Syria last week. The
kingdom renewed its bombing raids on Thursday.
CALL FOR PRECISION BOMBS
Jordanian military experts say the kingdom could struggle to
sustain the intensity of the air strikes, even as Abdullah has
ordered his commanders to prepare for a bigger military role in
the international coalition fighting Islamic State.
He met with U.S. lawmakers in Washington last week, saying
he sought precision munitions along with aircraft parts and
additional night vision equipment, and noted delays in working
through normal U.S. channels.
That prompted a letter from the Senate Armed Services
Committee, led by Republican Senator John McCain, urging the
Obama administration to process Jordan's requests "with a sense
of urgency reflecting the pace of events."
"If the (Obama) administration does not up its game with
Jordan in terms of equipment for their military, help on
refugees, there will be strong pushback from Congress," Senator
Lindsey Graham, a Republican committee member, told Reuters.
The U.S. officials said they are working to expedite support
for Jordan but declined to discuss delivery timelines for
specific systems, including munitions and aircraft parts.
At his meeting with lawmakers, Abdullah remarked that
Jordan's military had become adept at using unguided bombs but
stressed the need for precision-guided munitions, according to a
Senate source at the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Sources in the United States and Jordan say the kingdom has
requested Joint Direct Attack Munitions, or JDAMs, which can
modify conventional bombs to convert into precision-guided
systems, using global position system (GPS) technology. JDAMs
are manufactured by Boeing.
That request is being considered by the United States, one
U.S. official said.
Anthony Cordesman, at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies think tank, said precision weapons bolster
Jordan's ability to hit targets without causing civilian
casualties.
"If you're going to have Jordan supporting the United
States, as it is, in striking at the Islamic State, you want to
be able to hit those targets very precisely," Cordesman said,
adding that collateral damage would cause a backlash.
The United States provides more than $300 million in
security assistance to Jordan annually, a figure that is
expected to grow. On Feb. 3 the United States and Jordan signed
a new memorandum of understanding that committed the United
States to increase its assistance from $660 million to $1
billion per year for 2015-2017.
A Pentagon spokeswoman said the goals were to help Jordan's
armed forces modernize and bolster its ability to "counter
terrorism."
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Stuart
Grudgings)