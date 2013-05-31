US power regulator's JPMorgan case could be on summer simmer

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK May 31 Even before the
chief U.S. power market regulator announced his resignation this
week, the agency pursuing a contested probe against JPMorgan
Chase & Co for alleged market manipulation had good
reason to take its time building the case.
The bank, already embroiled in a public legal battle with
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) over disclosing
certain emails, alerted investors earlier this month that it
expected FERC to move against the bank for trading activities in
electricity markets. That followed the leak of FERC's initial
findings, raising expectations of near-term action.
Yet former officials and legal experts say recent events
could give FERC cause to build its case for several more months,
taking time to evaluate the legal scope of its oversight after
an unexpected set-back in court and to consider the next step in
a high-profile case against Barclays that has gone
quiet.
And now, to await the replacement for its chairman, who will
step down after a period of unprecedented action.
Chairman Jon Wellinghoff, who joined the commission in 2006
just a year after Congress vastly expanded FERC's powers to
pursue market manipulation after the Enron scandal, confirmed
his resignation from the post on Wednesday. He will remain in
the position until a replacement is confirmed.
While much of the enforcement work has fallen to former U.S.
Attorney Norman Bay, Wellinghoff's leadership since 2009 has
coincided with a series of high-profile actions and settlements
against big powers in the electricity market.
"Unless you're facing irreparable loss, there is no need to
hurry," said Susan Court, FERC's director of enforcement from
2005 through 2009.
TIME TO SETTLE?
The case is one of several major FERC enquiries that have
unnerved the U.S. power market, and added to a handful of
regulatory woes facing JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon.
Critics say the agency is overreaching; FERC officials say they
are simply cracking down on market malfeasance.
At the same time, political pressure is mounting: Michigan
Congressman Dan Kildee, a Democrat who sits on the Committee on
Financial Services, this week called on the Department of
Justice to investigate the bank's power trading in Michigan.
JPMorgan has acknowledged the probe, but says it "strongly
disagrees" with the FERC conclusions and insists that it acted
properly in all trades. A representative of the bank declined
any further comment this week on the possible timing of FERC
action.
While the bank has said it is readying for a long fight, a
slower approach from FERC could allow for more time to coax the
bank toward settlement talks - and spare one if its top
executives, commodities chief Blythe Masters, public scrutiny.
"The more complicated cases do tend to take longer to work
out and it is also a fact that most cases do settle," says
former commissioner Marc Spitzer, who is now a partner at the
law firm of Steptoe and Johnson LLP in Washington.
RULINGS CLUTTER
In mid-March, a federal court ruled that FERC overstepped
its authority when it fined Brian Hunter of Amaranth Advisors
LLC $30 million for the $6 billion in bad bets he booked on
natural gas futures that precipitated the firm's collapse.
The court found that FERC's punishment was out of bounds
since Hunter made bets on natural gas futures - the domain of
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Weeks later, a further complication: the CFTC agreed to hand
FERC most of its authority over the power market, but retained
some jurisdiction over power trades on an "as-needed basis".
(Press release: link.reuters.com/zyv38t)
"If I were FERC, I would want to make sure I'd settled this
question of authority before going too far with these cases,"
said Suedeen Kelly, head of the energy regulatory practice at
Akin Gump in Washington, who served more than six years as a
FERC commissioner.
That ruling may have been particularly vexing for its case
against British bank Barclays Plc, which is based on
trading activity in both physical and derivative markets.
After issuing a recommendation last October to fine Barclays
$470 million for manipulating the California power market from
late 2006 to 2008, the case has yet to move forward to a formal
vote by commissioners. FERC declined to comment on its status.
The case against JPMorgan is not as advanced. First, FERC
staff still need to issue the "show cause" order, bringing the
case against the bank - and Masters - into full public view.
"Don't discount the personalities in something like this,"
said Court, who advises on energy matters as SJC Energy
Consultants. "Defending your reputation is part of the
negotiation."