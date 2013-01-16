UPDATE 1-JPMorgan blames risk management for "London Whale" loss

* Weiland 'de facto' head of CIO risk until January
* Using credit derivatives to meet Basel rules failed
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Peter Weiland, the most senior
risk officer in JPMorgan Chase's Chief Investment Office before
the "London Whale" scandal broke last April, quietly resigned in
October, according to a report by the bank that emphasizes the
CIO's risk-management failures.
Weiland's resignation had not been previously reported in
the media.
The JPMorgan Chase & Co report was released on
Wednesday in conjunction with its fourth-quarter earnings. It
cited failures in risk management inside the CIO and by
JPMorgan's senior management.
"CIO risk management made a number of key missteps," the
report said. It added that "the firm did CIO evolved
commensurately with the increased complexity and risks not
ensure that the controls and oversight of CIO's activities."
The CIO lost $6.2 billion when positions in a small, opaque
derivatives market quickly lost value under a squeeze by several
hedge funds. From the time the squeeze was first reported in
April to a series of midsummer statements by JPMorgan and Chief
Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, a number of managers at the bank
lost their jobs or changed positions.
The bank conducted an internal investigation into the
incident and regulators in the United States and the United
Kingdom opened their own inquiries. The bank revealed in July
that it found evidence some CIO employees in London might have
attempted to hide losses in the CIO's books mis-marking the
values of some derivatives trades. An investigation by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Bureau of
investigation is continuing.
By at least August, Weiland had hired a lawyer to represent
him in the investigations into the trading losses. He continued
to work in risk management in the CIO until October, when he
resigned.
Weiland's lawyer did not respond to requests for a comment.
RISK-WEIGHTED ASSETS
According to the report, problems began inside the CIO in
December 2011 while JPMorgan was trying to adjust its
risk-management protocol to meet new international regulatory
capital requirements in the Basel Accords.
A CIO trader raised concerns with the managers of a book of
credit derivatives over the use of trades in the book to reduce
the bank's holdings of risk-weighted assets. Regulators would
use these assets to calculate the amount of capital the bank
would need to hold.
Over the next two months, the concerns were passed on to a
chain of managers inside the CIO, eventually coming to the head
of the office, JPMorgan chief investment officer Ina Drew.
"These concerns were not fully explored," the report said.
"At best, insufficient inquiry was made into them and, at worst,
certain of them were deliberately obscured from or not disclosed
to CIO management or senior Firm management."
The report quoted Weiland saying in an email that he thought
one of the traders involved had provided an "overly optometric"
view of how the bank could use derivatives to reduce its
risk-weighted assets.
Meanwhile, the CIO traders managing the credit derivatives
portfolio wanted to add to their positions to "defend" against
losses, the report said.
Weiland, who was the head of market risk for the CIO until
mid-January 2012, was the most senior risk officer in the bank's
money-making office when some of the derivatives trades that
helped lose the $6.2 billion were being made.
The report described him as the de facto chief risk officer
for the CIO, reporting directly to top JPMorgan risk manager
Barry Zubrow until January, when Zubrow was moved out of the
bank's risk management team. Weiland also sat on the firm-wide
risk working group of which Zubrow was chairman.
In mid-January 2012, JPMorgan appointed Irvin Goldman chief
risk officer of the CIO, placing him in above Weiland. Goldman
held that position until May and left the bank in July.
"The report points out that Irv Goldman made an effort to
put in improved practices in the Chief Investment Office as soon
as he was appointed chief risk officer," said Goldman's lawyer,
Lawrence Iason, a partner at Morvillo Abramowitz.
"It's worth noting that there has been no criticism of the
procedures that Irv was putting in place. At no point does
anyone say that what he was doing was deficient in any way."