REFILE-UPDATE 1-U.S. junk bond ETFs snap 7-day losing streak

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. high-yield bond exchange-traded funds finished marginally higher on Thursday, halting a seven-day losing streak spurred by falling oil prices and investor anxiety about next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.
BlackRock's iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF , the largest junk bond ETF by assets at $16.3 billion, closed up 0.02 percent at $84.94 a share. It had lost about 2.8 percent in value during its seven-day decline.
Another large junk bond ETF, State Street's SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF with $11.6 billion in assets, ended up 0.03 percent at $35.76 a share.
Junk bond ETF prices steadied even as U.S. oil futures settled down 1.5 percent at $44.66 a barrel on Thursday due to a record weekly jump in U.S. crude inventories and doubts over whether OPEC can reach a deal to limit output.
Investors have turned jittery about the presidential race as recent polls showed Democrat Hillary Clinton's lead over Republican Donald Trump has shrunk following news of a renewed inquiry into her use of a private email server while secretary of state. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.