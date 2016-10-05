Chinese man gets 3 years in U.S. prison for theft of corn secrets

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
WASHINGTON Oct 5 A Chinese man has been sentenced to three years in a U.S. prison for conspiring to steal high-tech U.S. corn seeds with the intention of transporting them to China, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Mo Hailong, 46, pleaded guilty in January in federal court in Iowa to conspiring to steal patented corn seeds from DuPont Pioneer and Monsanto Co. Mo was employed as director of the international business of the Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: