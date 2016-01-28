UPDATE 1-Chinese man pleads guilty for plot to steal U.S. corn secrets

(Adds detail on Chinese company, no comment from spokesman)
WASHINGTON Jan 27 A Chinese man charged with
conspiracy to steal high-tech U.S. corn seeds pleaded guilty in
federal court in Iowa on Wednesday for participating in the
theft of the patented seeds with the intention of transporting
them to China, court documents show.
Federal authorities began investigating Mo Hailong, 46, for
conspiring to steal corn seeds from DuPont Pioneer and
Monsanto after DuPont security staff noticed his
suspicious activity.
Mo was employed as director of the international business of
the Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co, Ltd,, a
part of Da Bei Nong Group that runs businesses covering seeds,
animal feed and livestock.
Company spokesman Chen Zhongheng said he had not been
informed about the situation and declined further comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Mo's sister, Mo Yun, who was charged with trying to steal
patented U.S. seeds in July 2014, is married to the founder and
chairman of the Chinese conglomerate.
Mo will be sentenced at a later date. As part of his plea
agreement, he will not be sentenced to more than five years in
prison.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Additional reporting by Niu
Shuping in Beijing; Editing by Andrew Hay and Tom Hogue)