U.S. sues CA Inc. for overcharging on government contract

WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. Justice Department sued technology company CA Inc. and accused it of overcharging the federal government on a contract to provide software licenses, maintenance, training and consulting services, the agency said on Thursday.

CA entered into the contract in 2002, the DOJ said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)
