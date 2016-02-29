UPDATE 1-Attorney General Lynch says hopes Apple will comply with court order

(Adds quote from Lynch on Apple case)
WASHINGTON Feb 29 U.S. Attorney General Loretta
Lynch said on Monday that she hopes Apple Inc. will
still comply with the court order by a federal judge in
California to unlock the iPhone used by one of the San
Bernardino shooters.
"It is still our hope that they will see their way clear to
complying with that order as thousands of other companies do
every day," Lynch said in an interview with Fox News.
Asked about the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's
emails, Lynch said the investigation would be done independently
and refused to disclose information.
Lynch said no one outside the Justice Department, even at
the White House, has been briefed on the case.
Lynch, who has been in the job as the United States' top law
enforcer since April 2015, waived off rumors that she might be
nominated to the Supreme Court to replace late Justice Antonin
Scalia.
"I haven't had those conversations. I'm very happy with my
job," Lynch repeated twice.
