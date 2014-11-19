U.S. Justice Dept collects record $24 bln in penalties in fiscal 2014

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Department of
Justice collected a record $24.7 billion in penalties from fraud
and other cases in fiscal year 2014, the agency said on
Wednesday, as fines against banks for financial misconduct
soared.
Collections from civil and criminal actions, including money
collected on behalf of other agencies, was $8 billion in 2013,
and $13 billion in 2012.
Collections in 2014 were boosted by multi-billion dollar
payouts from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc
to resolve claims they misled investors about the quality of
mortgage bonds in the run up to the financial crisis, and
include $11 billion in payments made to federal agencies or
states.
Payouts in fiscal year 2014, which ended Sept. 30, also
include hundreds of millions of dollars in fines levied on UBS
AG and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.
"It shows the fruits of the Justice Department's tireless
work in enforcing federal laws ... and in holding financial
institutions accountable for their roles in causing the 2008
financial crisis," Attorney General Eric Holder said in
announcing the total collections.
