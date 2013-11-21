Takata officials to plead guilty in U.S. price-fixing case -govt

WASHINGTON Nov 21 Three executives of Japan's
Takata Corp will plead guilty to conspiring to fix the
price of seatbelts sold to automakers in the United States and
will go to jail for 14 to 19 months, the Justice Department said
on Thursday.
Takata settled with the Justice Department in October,
agreeing to pay $71.3 million to settle antitrust charges.
The three executives worked with car makers such as Toyota
Motor Corp and Subaru, which is owned by Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mazda
Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, all of
which purchased Takata seat belts.
One of the three executives, Yasuhiko Ueno, was a past
employee of a Takata subsidiary in the United States, TK
Holdings Inc, and will serve 19 months in prison, the department
said.
The other two, Saboro Imamiya and Yoshinobu Fujino,
currently work for Takata in Japan. Imamiya will serve 16 months
in prison while Fujino will serve 19 months, the department
said.
The Justice Department and antitrust enforcers worldwide
have been probing price fixing of more than 30 car parts,
including seatbelts, radiators, windshield wipers,
air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering
components.
Other companies which have purchased parts subject to price
fixing have been Fiat SpA affiliate Chrysler Group LLC
, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
In some cases, the price-fixing lasted for a decade or
longer. Parts company executives typically met face to face or
talked by phone to reach collusive agreements, the Justice
Department has said.
Among the auto parts companies that the Antitrust Division
has settled with are Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd
, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co
Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd
.