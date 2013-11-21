UPDATE 1-U.S. takes action in two auto parts price-fixing cases

By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 21 Three executives of Japan's
Takata Corp will plead guilty to conspiring to fix the
price of seatbelts sold to automakers in the United States and
will go to jail for 14 to 19 months, the Justice Department said
on Thursday.
Takata settled with the Justice Department in October,
agreeing to pay $71.3 million to settle antitrust charges.
Separately, the government indicted two executives from
another Japanese company on charges that they conspired to fix
the prices of rubber parts sold to Toyota.
The three Takata executives in the seatbelt case worked with
car makers such as Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru, which
is owned by Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, Honda Motor Co
Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
, all of which purchased Takata seat belts.
One of the three executives, Yasuhiko Ueno, had worked for a
Takata subsidiary in the United States, TK Holdings Inc, and
will serve 19 months in prison, the department said.
The other two, Saboro Imamiya and Yoshinobu Fujino,
currently work for Takata in Japan. Imamiya will serve 16 months
in prison while Fujino will serve 19 months, the department
said.
In the second case, the Justice Department indicted Japanese
nationals Masao Hayashi and Kenya Nonoyama on price-fixing
charges involving anti-vibration rubber parts like engine
mounts.
The department declined to name the company that Hayashi and
Nonoyama worked for, saying only that they were employed by an
Osaka-based company with subsidiaries in Franklin, Kentucky and
White, Georgia.
Toyo Tire & Rubber Co Ltd is based in Osaka and
lists operations in both U.S. cities on its website. Masao
Hayashi is named as president of Toyo Automotive Parts (USA)
in a 2010 news release. The company could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The Justice Department and antitrust enforcers worldwide
have been probing price fixing of more than 30 car parts,
including seatbelts, radiators, windshield wipers,
air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering
components.
Other companies which have purchased parts subject to price
fixing have been Fiat SpA affiliate Chrysler Group LLC
, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
In some cases, the price-fixing lasted for a decade or
longer. Parts company executives typically met face to face or
talked by phone to reach collusive agreements, the Justice
Department has said.
Among the auto parts companies that the Antitrust Division
has settled with are Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd
, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co
Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd
.