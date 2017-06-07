UPDATE 3-U.S. Justice Dept halts settlements funding outside groups

(Adds environmental group reaction, Fiat Chrysler case)
By Karen Freifeld and David Shepardson
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 7 The U.S. Justice
Department on Wednesday said it is barring legal settlements in
federal investigations that include donating funds to community
organizations or other third-party groups, rather than paying
those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the
cases.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement that
settlement payments must be directed to victims impacted by the
defendants' actions and then to the federal government.
The change could impact banks and other corporations, and
marks the latest action by the Republican Trump administration
to end policies from the previous Democratic Obama
administration.
Such agreements were a feature of several U.S. settlements
with banks following the 2008 financial crisis.
Under former President Barack Obama, the Justice Department
aimed to hold banks accountable for shoddy securities that
contributed to the U.S. housing market collapse. From 2013 to
2016, the department reached $46 billion in settlements with
U.S. banks that in part directed funds to approved housing aid
and other related groups.
In Obama's final weeks in office, the department sued
Barclays PLC over similar claims.
"In recent years the Department of Justice has sometimes
required or encouraged defendants to make these payments to
third parties as a condition of settlement," Sessions said a
statement. "We are ending this practice and ensuring that
settlement funds are only used to compensate victims, redress
harm, and punish and deter unlawful conduct."
The change could impact banks still under federal
investigation over mortgage issues such as Credit Suisse Group
AG, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC, Wells
Fargo & Co, UBS Group AG and HSBC.
Representatives for the banks could not be immediately
reached.
Sessions, in a one-page memo dated Monday, told the nation's
94 U.S. attorneys they could not make any agreements in civil or
criminal cases "that directs or provides for a payment or loan
to any non-governmental person or entity that is not a party to
the dispute."
Sessions’ new policy "is ill-advised and ignores the tens of
thousands of families who were helped by housing service
providers across the country in the wake of the financial
crisis,” said Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for New York
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.
Schneiderman was co-chair of a working group that
investigated misconduct in the pooling and sale of mortgage
securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
Sessions cited three exceptions to the new policy: payments
or loans that directly aim to address harm such as to the
environment or official corruption; legal or other professional
services from the case; and restitution, forfeiture and other
payments required by law.
While the policy affects future deals, it would have
impacted cases like the Environmental Protection Agency's diesel
emissions settlement with Volkswagen AG that
required the German automaker to invest $2 billion in
zero-emission vehicle efforts over 10 years.
Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental
Integrity Project and a former EPA civil enforcement director,
said the new ban could prevent a similar settlement after the
Justice Department sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
last month over excess diesel emissions.
The memo could ensure "violators won’t be required to
support development of low emission vehicles to compensate for
illegal pollution from the dirty engines they designed," he
said.
The change could still affect a proposed $12 million
Justice Department settlement with Harley-Davidson Inc
that was announced in August but not finalized that includes $3
million to reduce air pollution through a project to replace
conventional woodstoves.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by David
Shepardson; Writng by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernard Orr,
Chizu Nomiyama)