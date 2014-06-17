版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 03:19 BJT

SunTrust to pay nearly $1 billon for mortgage origination practices

WASHINGTON, June 17 SunTrust Mortgage Inc has agreed to pay $968 million to settle a U.S. federal probe into allegations of mortgage origination, servicing and foreclosure abuses, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

SunTrust, the seventh largest mortgage servicer, disclosed in October it had set aside $1.2 billion to settle the probe.

Five top banks in 2012 entered into a landmark $25 billion deal to resolve similar allegations of servicing misconduct. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐