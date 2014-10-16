U.S. FBI director warns that new phone encryption could thwart probes

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. FBI Director James Comey
on Thursday made his strongest comments yet about encryption
features built into new cell phones by Google Inc and
Apple Inc, warning they could hurt law enforcement
efforts to crack homicide and child exploitation cases.
Speaking before an audience at the Brookings Institution,
Comey said the new phones, which limit the ability for the
companies themselves to access data stored on the units, have
"the potential to create a black hole for law enforcement."
FBI agents have in the past been able to access information
stored on cell phones with a court order forcing the company to
retrieve the information.
Comey said FBI agents have come across a growing number of
cases they believe evidence sat on a phone or a laptop which
they were unable to crack, though did not provide specific
examples.
"If this becomes the norm, I suggest to you that homicide
cases could be stalled, suspects walked free, child exploitation
not discovered and prosecuted," he said.
Comey also urged Congress to update the law that governs law
enforcement's ability to intercept communications, which was
enacted two decades ago and does not address some newer
technologies.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu)