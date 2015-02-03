U.S. prosecutors say pursuing '08 crisis cases, eye auto loans

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Feb 3 The U.S. Department
of Justice says it is still pursuing cases tied to the height of
the financial crisis in 2008 and using lessons learned from
those probes to examine new areas like subprime car loans.
Ratings agency S&P on Tuesday agreed to pay $1.5
billion to settle U.S. and state lawsuits over mortgage ratings
issued in the run-up to the crisis.
That brings to more than $38 billion the amount that U.S.
authorities have won in settlements from Wall Street firms since
November 2013 over crisis-related activities. Despite the ample
monetary settlements, U.S. prosecutors have been widely
disparaged for failing to convict many senior Wall Street
executives.
Stuart Delery, the No. 3 official at the Justice Department
and a key negotiator in the S&P deal, said investigations tied
to the financial crisis "are continuing, and they are very
active."
Officials are also drawing lessons from these cases "to turn
our attention to the next types of financial fraud, whatever
they might happen to be," he said in an interview with Reuters
ahead of the S&P settlement announcement.
Delery, pointed to investigations into the securitization of
auto loans as one such area.
He declined to discuss details of any of the ongoing cases
stemming from the financial crisis, but people familiar with the
matter said global bank Morgan Stanley and other banks
are still expected to face multi-billion dollar cases related to
their mortgage securities activity.
Both Morgan Stanley and rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc
have disclosed that they received subpoenas and requests for
information from an investigatory working group that includes
the Justice Department and several states.
Morgan Stanley said in a November regulatory filing that a
probe involving its crisis-era loan conduct was in "advanced
stages."
A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined comment. A Goldman
representative did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Delery also said the fact that seven years have passed since
the height of the crisis is not an issue, when asked if S&P
rival Moody's might be off the hook for any similar
conduct.
Sources have said that a Justice Department investigation
into Moody's remains at an early stage.
"I don't think we're declining to bring cases just because
of the passage of time, if we thought we could make a case.
Sometimes these things unfortunately take a very long time," he
said.
A Moody's spokesman declined comment.
It is unclear how many more big cases in the area are yet to
come, given that some of the largest have already been resolved,
and the government only has a few more years to bring additional
actions under a statute of limitations that is at most 10 years.
NEW TARGETS
Regarding new areas of focus, Delery said department lawyers
are using the investigative techniques and contacts from the
mortgage securities investigations to confront the next wave of
potential financial fraud.
Delery said there were parallels between home loan
securitizations and auto loan securitizations, though he
declined to discuss specific investigations.
Las Vegas-based lender Consumer Portfolio Services Inc
, disclosed last month it received a subpoena from the
DOJ requesting information in connection with a probe into
"subprime automotive finance and related securitization
activities." Ally Financial Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp
, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc and General
Motors Co's auto financing arm have disclosed similar
subpoenas since last August.
In an interview last week, Ally Chief Executive Michael
Carpenter told Reuters that comparisons between subprime auto
lending and the crisis precipitated by subprime mortgages were
"complete garbage," and described the investigations as
"fishing" and "a lot of digging around to see what people can
find."
Ally said on Monday that Carpenter was retiring and would be
succeeded by its head of dealer financial services, Jeffrey
Brown, effective immediately.
One focus of the Justice Department's inquiry is whether
there was appropriate disclosure made to investors about the
quality of securities that are backed by auto
loans.
Unlike many of the mortgage bonds that were packaged and
sold during the financial crisis, auto loan-backed securities
have continued to perform well. The net loss rate for subprime
auto loan securities was 4.51 percent in November 2014, below
the lowest loss rates recorded before the recession, according
to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
But delinquencies on auto loans that have been bundled into
securities, which often serve as a leading indicator of losses,
are elevated.
Around 10 percent of the loans that back subprime auto bonds
were at least 30 days delinquent in November, a level that's 13
percent higher than what Bank of America Merrill Lynch
strategists consider normal.


