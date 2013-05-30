Journalists split over meeting with U.S. attorney general

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 30 Several U.S. news
organizations spurned an offer by Attorney General Eric Holder
to meet and discuss how the Justice Department handles
investigations that involve reporters, saying it would be
inappropriate to talk in secret.
A number of other media organizations said they would attend
a series of meetings starting Thursday that Holder scheduled
following disclosures that his prosecutors seized journalist
records without warning.
Justice Department officials said the meetings were "part of
the review of existing Justice Department guidelines governing
investigations that involve reporters."
Reuters, CNN, The New York Times
and the Associated Press declined to meet with Holder, President
Barack Obama's top law enforcer, because the meetings were due
to be "off the record," meaning they could not be recorded or
reported.
At least four other news organizations planned to attend. It
remained unclear how many media companies were invited or would
attend. The meetings were planned for Thursday and Friday.
The talks follow the Obama administration's decision to
search the email and phone records of Fox News, and the phone
records of the Associated Press, as part of investigations into
leaks of secret government information.
The seizure of records, and an FBI agent's description of
Fox News reporter James Rosen as a potential criminal
co-conspirator, led to an outcry from journalists and speech
rights advocates and to new calls for a law protecting
reporters' work.
It led to a debate in Washington over how the Obama
administration is balancing the need for national security with
privacy rights. Along with a separate furor over the Internal
Revenue Service's targeting of conservative political groups for
extra scrutiny, it also stoked fears of excessive government
intrusion under Obama.
Holder personally authorized the searches of Fox News
records as the Justice Department investigated a leak regarding
North Korea, a Justice Department official said on Tuesday.
.
James Cole, the deputy attorney general, authorized the
search of Associated Press records as part of an investigation
into a leak about U.S. operations in Yemen.
An Obama appointee, Holder has echoed the president in
saying that leaks of classified information pose security risks
and must stop.
OFF THE RECORD
Politico Editor in Chief John Harris said he routinely has
off-the-record conversations to discuss news coverage and news
gathering practices, and would attend the Holder meeting.
"I feel anyone - whether an official or ordinary reader -
should be able to have an unguarded conversation with someone in
a position of accountability for a news organization when there
is good reason," he said in an email quoted on the Politico
website.
The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post
also told Reuters they would attend.
Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron said he would
prefer to meet on the record, but that "journalists routinely
participate in off-the-record sessions, whether they prefer
those conditions or not, and then continue to report on events."
A spokesman for ABC News said it would attend but
would "press for that conversation to be put on the record."
Some other outlets declined.
"We would welcome the opportunity to hear the attorney
general's explanation for the Department of Justice's handling
of subpoenas to journalists, and his thoughts about improving
the protections afforded to media organizations in responding to
government investigations, but believe firmly that his comments
should be for publication," said Reuters spokesperson Barb Burg.
NOT APPROPRIATE
New York Times Executive Editor Jill Abramson, in a
statement on Wednesday, said an off-the-record meeting with the
attorney general "isn't appropriate." She said that the
newspaper's lawyer would likely meet later with other department
officials "on how the law should be applied in leak cases."
The Associated Press also said the meetings should be open
to coverage. If they were not, the AP would "offer our views on
how the regulations should be updated in an open letter" and
follow up with its lawyers, AP spokeswoman Erin Madigan White
said in a statement.
Television networks Fox News and CNN and online news group
The Huffington Post also said they would not attend.
Other outlets, including NBC and CBS,
could not be immediately reached or did not respond to requests
for comment.
Prompted by the Rosen search and the seizure of Associated
Press phone records, Obama said last Thursday that Holder would
begin a review of Justice Department procedures related to media
records.
Obama and Holder also said they favored a "shield law" for
the media that would protect journalists from compelled
disclosure of their records in most cases.