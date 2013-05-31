UPDATE 2-Media editors say U.S. attorney general to change investigations

By Susan Heavey and David Ingram
WASHINGTON May 30 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder told media editors on Thursday that he would change the
way the Justice Department handles investigations that involve
reporters and not repeat searches that have raised concerns
about freedom of the press, the editors said.
After a meeting that other media outlets boycotted because
of its secrecy, the editors who did attend said they were
encouraged by officials' expressions of regret, though one said
the Justice Department still has a long way to go to understand
how journalists work.
"There was a commitment to change the department's
guidelines for handling cases such as these and a renewed
commitment to support a federal shield law for journalists,"
said Gerald Seib, Washington bureau chief of The Wall Street
Journal.
Despite the meeting's status as "off the record," meaning
its contents could not be recorded or reported, three of the
five journalists who attended spoke afterward to reporters
outside the Justice Department's headquarters.
The talks followed a decision by President Barack Obama's
administration to search the email and phone records of Fox
News, and the phone records of the Associated Press, as part of
investigations into leaks of secret government information.
The seizure of records without advance notice, and an FBI
agent's description of Fox News reporter James Rosen as a
potential criminal co-conspirator under an espionage law, led to
an outcry from journalists and advocates of free speech and
prompted new calls for a federal law protecting reporters' work.
That led to a debate in Washington over how the government
is balancing the need for national security with privacy rights.
Along with a separate furor over the Internal Revenue
Service's targeting of conservative political groups for extra
scrutiny, it has stoked fears of excessive government intrusion
under Obama.
At Obama's direction, Holder is taking 45 days to review the
Justice Department's investigative rules. Many date from before
email was in common use and the review is to include meetings
with journalists, lawyers and law enforcement officials.
"There were plenty of indications they are unhappy and
regretful that it's gotten to this point," Seib said.
OPENING GAMBIT
James Warren, Washington bureau chief of the New York Daily
News, said Holder and his staff seem bound for "an
anthropological foray, to find out a little bit more than they
seemed to understand about the way we all operate on a daily
basis." He called the meeting "an opening gambit."
Others who attended were New Yorker contributor Jane Mayer,
Politico Editor-in-Chief John Harris and Martin Baron, executive
editor of The Washington Post.
With Holder were Deputy Attorney General James Cole, who
authorized the seizure of the Associated Press phone records,
and seven staff members, according to a department list.
Several news organizations, including Reuters, CNN, The New
York Times and the Associated Press, rejected offers to meet
Holder on the "off-the-record" terms.
"We would welcome the opportunity to hear the attorney
general's explanation for the Department of Justice's handling
of subpoenas to journalists, and his thoughts about improving
the protections afforded to media organizations in responding to
government investigations, but believe firmly that his comments
should be for publication," said Reuters spokeswoman Barb Burg.
Baron said the meeting was a constructive opportunity to
share views at the highest levels of the Justice Department.
"We expressed our concerns that reporters felt some fear for
doing their jobs - that they were concerned about using their
email and concerned about using their office telephones, and
that we need to have the freedom to do our jobs," he said.
Representatives of other media companies have been invited
to more meetings with Holder on Friday.
NPR executive Kinsey Wilson said a senior news executive and
in-house lawyer will go instead of an editor "because we did not
feel it was appropriate for our journalists to hold
off-the-record discussions with the attorney general on a
subject in which we have a direct interest."
Bloomberg News said it would attend. A spokesman for ABC
News said it would attend but would "press for that conversation
to be put on the record."
Television networks Fox News, CNN, CBS and NBC, as well as
online news group The Huffington Post, said they would not
attend.
At least two recent leak investigations involved the seizure
of media records: one prompted by a Rosen Fox News story that
described the thinking of U.S. intelligence officials about
North Korea, and one about Associated Press stories that the
government said compromised a covert agent helping U.S. forces
against al Qaeda in Yemen.
Holder personally authorized the searches of Fox News
records, while his deputy, Cole, authorized the search of
Associated Press records. Justice Department guidelines allow
searches under rare circumstances, usually with notice to the
news organization affected.