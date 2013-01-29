Kennedy Center plans expansion, with floating stage on Potomac

WASHINGTON Jan 29 The John F. Kennedy Center
for the Performing Arts is planning a $100 million addition,
including an outdoor floating stage on the Potomac River, in its
first major expansion since it opened in 1971.
Three connected pavilions to house classrooms, rehearsal
rooms, lecture space and other facilities were also included in
initial plans for the U.S. capital's premier performance space,
which were laid out on Tuesday.
The expansion, designed by architect Steven Holl, will take
place south of the Center and includes an outdoor video wall.
One pavilion will float on the Potomac as an outdoor stage, and
public gardens will link the Center with the water.
"Steven's wonderful concept will create a strong visual
presence that bolsters the Center's prominence as the national
cultural center, while maintaining its unique presence among
Washington's iconic landmarks," Kennedy Center Chairman David
Rubenstein said in a statement.
The expansion will be paid for from private funds.
Rubenstein, a founder of the Carlyle Group private equity
firm, is contributing $50 million towards the roughly $100
million cost.
The Center is seeking to raise another $25 million for
programming.
Exteriors for the project will include use of Carrara
marble, the same Italian marble which clads the site now.
The project is expected to take five years - three years for
design and approval by the various agencies and two years for
construction.